Lafayette philanthropist Jim Moncus remembered as kind, generous

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – James Devin Moncus was born on September 29, 1939, in Houston, Tx. He was a United States Marine. In the 1960s, he came to Lafayette to work offshore. Starting in the early 70s, and over the next few decades, he built and grew his businesses. He sold his company, Devin International, and started his family foundation in 2008, to share his financial success with others by donating millions of dollars to community.

“They are just overcome by the great outpouring of love and concern for them,” said Debbie Spallino, family spokesperson. “It’s just been amazing. All of the phone calls, and texts, and emails. You always hope you made an impact on people, and apparently Jim Moncus made a huge impact on a lot of people.”

Moncus’ donations continue to support the Acadiana Center for the Arts.

“Mr. Moncus’ gifts shows what’s really possible to other leaders in the community,” said Sam Oliver, executive director for ACA. “To show you can leave a lasting legacy. You can make a substantial contribution, and make a big difference. So, it’s very meaningful and continues to be.

Moncus had a strong connection to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

“He was a friend to our hospital, but he was a friend to all of Acadiana,” said Jeigh Stipe, executive director for Lourdes Foundation. “His generosity and philanthropy was really unmatched. He was really the first in Acadiana who made these tremendous gifts and did it so freely.”

Moncus was the biggest supporter of a new park, set to open soon off Johnston Street, that bares his name.

“I give to the park because, one, I can afford to,” said Jim Moncus back in 2018. “I enjoy giving. A park, I thought that was a great idea for the city, for everybody, not just for me here, or a few, but for everybody.”