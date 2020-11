LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette pedestrian was killed shortly before 5:30 p.m. today near the corner of La Neuville Rd. and Kaiser Dr.

Frank Jacob, 88, entered the roadway and was struck, according to Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the police department for an interview with investigators. This investigation is ongoing.