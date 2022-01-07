Lafayette pedestrian hit twice while walking down the road

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A female pedestrian was struck by two different cars while walking down Carmel Dr.

According to Lafayette Police, the crash happened around 6:11 p.m. in the 1200 block of Carmel Dr. A female pedestrian was walking down the road when she was hit by a vehicle going north. The impact caused her to land in the southbound lane, where she was hit by another vehicle going south.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.