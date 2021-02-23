Lafayette Parks and Rec charters second Little League for Acadiana

VARIOUS CITIES, – MARCH 12: A detail of baseballs during a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports, including the MLB, are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parks and Recreation announced the formation of a second Little League group that will encompass players from Lafayette, Acadia, St. Martin and St. Landry Parishes.

The Greater Lafayette Little League League is the second chartered league in Lafayette. The first, Lafayette Little League, was formed in 1972, according Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle.

“The boundaries of the Greater Lafayette Little League reach beyond Lafayette Parish, giving more boys and girls the opportunity to play in the world’s largest youth sports organization. Ultimately, it gives them a shot to play in the Little League World Series, the pinnacle of Little League Baseball,” Lafayette Parks and Recreation Athletic Supervisor Walter Guillory said.

To see the complete map of the Greater Lafayette Little League play area, download the file below:

The Greater Lafayette Little League encompasses the following areas:

West to Acadia Parish, including Crowley, Rayne, and surrounding areas

North to St. Landry Parish, including Opelousas, Sunset, Grand Coteau, and surrounding areas

East to St. Martin Parish, including Breaux Bridge, Arnaudville, Cecilia, and surrounding areas

Boys and girls ages 4-18 are eligible to play and must register by March 18. The Greater Lafayette Little League season runs April 15-May 27. Post-season tournaments are scheduled for May 28-30.

Welcoming the second Little League charter, Lafayette Little League President Kirk Schexnaider said, “I think it’s great for the city and provides a great opportunity for our young athletes to play competitive baseball. It not only helps the city, but it also helps Lafayette Little League to have local competition for Little League All-Star and State Tournaments.”

“Our goal with creating the Greater Lafayette Little League is to provide additional opportunities for families and children in our area,” Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

To register, call any of the following Lafayette Parks and Recreation staff members:

Athletics Supervisor Walter Guillory, (337) 291-8375

Recreation Coordinator Bill Verret, (337) 291-8368

Recreation Coordinator Anthony DeRousselle, (337) 291-8380

For more information about the Greater Lafayette Little League, contact Lafayette Parks and Recreation Athletics Supervisor Walter Guillory, (337) 291-8375 or wguillory@lafayettela.gov.