Lafayette Parish Waterworks District North issues boil advisory

LAFAYETTE, La.- The Water System said it is experiencing problems with its water supply system due to weather-related loss of pressure.

The customers affected are those within the area bounded on the north by I-10, bounded on the

south by Landry Road, bounded on the east by Jenkins Road and on the west by Hanks Road.

Because of these problems, the water produced by its water supply system is of questionable

microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the water system is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the water system. It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.



Again, please be sure to disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been

advised otherwise.

The Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana

Department of Health and Hospitals – Office of Public Health that additional water samples

collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.