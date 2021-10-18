Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam targeting people for money, threatening arrest

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) There’s a new phone scam happening that involves scammers posing as a members of law enforcement.

Sheriff officials say these scammers claim to have a warrant for the person’s arrest and are then demanding money in exchange for resolving the warrant.

“If you receive a phone call and someone’s asking you for payment over the phone specially if the are asking for a pre-paid debit card or something of that nature, those types of things are non traceable and non refundable,” Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponsetti said.

“The chances of you getting your money back are slim to none, but that’s also a good thing to use as a red flag if someone’s calling you asking for that type in that way, you may just want to go ahead and hang up.”

If you are contacted by a caller requesting money or claim to be law enforcement, do not send any form of payment and contact law enforcement immediately.