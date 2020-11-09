Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 16 year old last seen six months ago

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy that was last seen six months ago in Scott.

Yeison Miranda-Velasquez, 16, of Scott, has brown hair and brown eyes. He is believed to be working out of state.

If you see Yeison, or have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Parish Sheriff App.