Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office introduces Feline Patrol for April Fools’ Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office got into the April Fools’ spirit today, announcing their new “feline unit” in a Facebook post.

“After years of proven success with our K-9 Unit, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the launch of its very first feline program on April 1, 2021,” stated the tongue-in-cheek post. “Preliminary testing & research revealed optimistic results in utilizing feline deputies for missions in which their size, agility & speed are unparalleled—performing patrol functions such as pursuing suspects into small, difficult to maneuver spaces or thick wooded areas.”

All feline applicants would have to undergo a “catnip usage screening” prior to being hired.

