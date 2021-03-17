Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputy arrested on trespassing charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested on trespassing charges, according to the department.

Kevin James Bourque, 40, faces charges of tampering with a surveillance system, criminal trespassing, obstruction of justice, unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and entry or remaining in place after being asked to leave. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $30,000 bond. He has since bonded out.

Bourque was placed on paid administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation, according to LPSO Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti. He was arrested by the LPSO on a warrant from the Youngsville Police Department.

This is a developing story. More updates will be published here as they become available.