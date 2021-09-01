Lafayette Parish schools open doors to hurricane-displaced students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish School System says it will welcome students fleeing Hurricane Ida and looking for a new school to enroll.

LPSS Spokesperson Allison Dickinson said parents wishing to enroll students into Lafayette Parish Schools can do beginning Tuesday, September 7, 2021, by reporting to the Vermilion Conference Center (VCC) at 326 Gauthier Road from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday – Friday (excluding district holidays) for assistance with registration.

“LPSS welcomes families displaced by Hurricane Ida and transition students back to school.”

She said at arrival a staff member from LPSS’s Displaced and Homeless Education Services will assist you with the necessary paperwork and connect with the student’s current school district as needed.