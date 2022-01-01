Lafayette Parish School System says its monitoring COVID cases as students prepare to return January 4

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System issued a statement late Saturday regarding the surge in COVID cases in the area.

Read it below:

As we prepare for the return of students on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, we want to assure you that we continue to monitor the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. With the recent surge in cases, we are asking parents, students, and staff to be vigilant with safety mitigation measures. Safety is a priority and something that we take very seriously. With more individuals becoming infected, it is important that we all do our part to reduce the spread of this virus to the greatest extent possible, and that we work together during this time to provide high-quality education in a safe environment. It remains important that you keep your child home if he/she is sick.

Schools will reopen for students as scheduled on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. However, due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, staffing may be challenging as we face similar workforce concerns as other organizations. Parents should have contingency plans in place in the event that a class or school closes temporarily, or bus routes are canceled because of staff being quarantined due to COVID-19.

Based on the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and newly issued recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), LPSS staff is carefully reviewing our protocols and mitigation measures to increase the likelihood of students remaining in school settings for in-person learning. We know that in-person instruction is best for students academically, socially, and emotionally.

Based on CDC guidance, the following Louisiana Department of Health quarantine guidance has been issued for students and staff:

If You Test Positive for COVID-19 (Isolate)

Everyone, regardless of vaccination status:

Stay home for 5 days.

If you have no symptoms, or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can leave your

house.

If you have a fever, continue to stay home until your fever resolves.

Continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional days.

If the school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then the case should isolate for a full 10 days.

If You Were Exposed to Someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine)

Students who have completed the primary series of an mRNA vaccine:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

– have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months, OR

– have completed the primary series of J&J vaccine within the last 2 months, OR

– have been boosted

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible

Students who are unvaccinated:

Stay home for 5 days. After that, continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional

days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should

quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

Staff who:

– are unvaccinated, OR

– have completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and are not

boosted, OR

– completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and are not boosted

Stay home for 5 days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for 5 additional

days. If school cannot ensure masking for 5 additional days, then contact should

quarantine for a full 10 days.

Test on day 5, if possible.

In addition to changes to quarantine and isolation protocols, the CDC and LDH emphasize implementing layered prevention strategies to protect our students and staff. Although not required, the wearing of masks is strongly encouraged at this time. Masks are still required on buses. We will work with school leadership to determine additional school mitigation measures, and as the COVID-19 conditions evolve, we will communicate regularly to our families about the steps being taken.

In closing, we would like to thank everyone for their support and commitment to the children of Lafayette. We continue to be grateful for your efforts on behalf of the more than 31,000 students we serve. We look forward to welcoming our students back!