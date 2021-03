Lafayette Parish School System releases commencement schedule, to return to Cajundome

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Graduation for Lafayette Parish public school students will return to the Cajundome this year after COVID-19 forced last year’s ceremonies to Cajun Field.

Here’s when the Lafayette Parish School System will hold graduation ceremonies.

May 20

4-5:30 p.m.: Early College Academy

7:30-9 p.m.: Lafayette High School

May 21

4-5:30 p.m.: Northside High School

7:30-9 p.m.: David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy

May 22