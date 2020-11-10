Lafayette Parish School System extends deadline for internet assistance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish School System is extending the deadline for the application for free in-home internet assistance program to Wednesday, November 24, 2020. This program provides academic-filtered internet access for LPSS students (limited/restrictive access to certain websites) through community internet providers Cox Communications or LUS Fiber.



This program is provided by LPSS to ensure that every student is connected in an effort to continue their educational journey. Most importantly, this program is part of a bigger initiative titled Link and Learn that works to eliminate the digital divide in our community. Link and Learn is the result of a partnership between Love Our Schools, LPSS, Pugh Family Foundation, William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, One Acadiana, and many others. The main focus is working toward ensuring that all students have access to the internet and are on a level playing field related to connectivity for academic purposes.

Parents/guardians in need of assistance for internet access are encouraged to visit

https://www.lpssonline.com/Smarts to fill out and submit the In-Home Internet Assistance Application by the new deadline of November 24, 2020. Paper copies of the application are also available at each school site.