LAFAYETTE, La., – The Lafayette Economic Development Authority has announced the Lafayette Parish sales taxes have reached over $5 billion, as of the end of November.

In November alone, there were over $550 million estimated taxable sales. The total for the year is down from 2019 by 1.68 percent, but up from 2018 by 2.19 percent.

“Estimated sales are the highest on record for the month of November and we are on track to end the year with sales topping $6 billion,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “As we enter a new year, it’s important to continue the shop local mindset to support our neighbors, friends and family as the pandemic and energy downturn continue.”

Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.