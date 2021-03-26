Lafayette Parish rebuilding 3 schools with the upcoming budget

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School Board is on the cusp of approving three school replacements in their upcoming budget hearings.

The schools include Prairie Elementary, Carencro Heights, and Lafayette High. Each built with existing taxes. Prairie Elementary is the furthest along with 22 acres already purchased for the new site on Rue de Belier.

The school board purchased this property two years ago but is not ready to build yet. It’s because they’ve been setting aside money little by little instead of asking for a new tax.

“The way the parish is growing building schools is going to be a fact,” stated Britt Latiolais, Lafayette Parish School Board member for District 5. He says the parish is “really, really, really far behind” when it comes to facilities partly due to a hurting oil industry.

But Prairie Elementary is the next school in Lafayette Parish due to get rebuilt. The existing campus was built for a little over 300 students with sixteen classrooms, but Latiolais said it now has 700 students and just as many portable classrooms, which can be unsafe for security, severe weather, and burdensome to teach in.

Latiolais expressed, “In my opinion that’s not a way to educate children. It’s not the best for a classroom.”

It’s the reason why 22 acres of land were purchased for $1.8M in 2019. With hopes to house 750-900 students.

Crews already in the middle of laying down 4,000 feet of fence around the future home of Prairie Elementary, but there’s much more be done inside the steel walls, and Latiolais hopes that construction can begin before the end of 2022. Construction is expected to take 12-18 to complete.

Latiolais credited District 6 School Board Member Justin Centanni for laying the groundwork on saving for all three rebuilding projects.

“He had a vision, and he said, ‘We can do this, and this is how we’re going to do it. It’s not going to happen overnight. We’re going to have to be disciplined. We are going to have to be frugal. We’ll have to find the money in the budget. We’ll have to move the money in the budget.’ And I’ve got to thank my friend. He was right,” Latiolais stated.

Centanni gave News 10 a rough price tag of $25M for the new Prairie Elementary. It could be ready for students as early as the 2023-2024 school year.

Latiolais said this year’s proposed budget will fully fund three building projects without having to go to the taxpayers. “In each budget cycle the last few years we’ve put away recurring funds to finance these schools and sell bonds to try and get them built within the next couple years,” he stated.

Once the building is complete it is unknown what will be done to the old Prairie Elementary. The current Prairie Elementary property has a market value of $13M. Latiolais admitted multiple options are on the table.

“It’s corner commercial property at the corner of Congress and Ambassador Caffery. If it’s better for us to do something commercial with it, we will, but if it’s better for us to keep the school, remove the portable buildings and do some remodeling, it can maybe stay a small elementary school,” he said.

Carencro Heights is the next building expected to be replaced. Latiolais called Carencro Height is “old” Lafayette High would likely follow for replacement. He said the building has “done its time and served its purpose. It really, really, really needs to be replaced and built bigger.”

LPSS’S next budget meeting is Tuesday, March 30.