Lafayette Parish public school students to return to in-person learning after Mardi Gras

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Students in Lafayette Parish’s Public School System (LPSS) will return to in-person learning shortly after the Mardi Gras break, according to a press release.

Students will return to class in a staggered schedule:

Monday, Feb. 22 — grades 6 and 9

Thursday, Feb. 25 — grade 10

Monday, March 1 — grades 7 and 11

“This staggered approach will allow the transportation department to assess and make any necessary changes to bus routes,” stated LPSS Public Information Officer Allison Dickerson. “We ask everyone for patience and understanding in the event that adjustments have to be made. As a reminder, LPSS buses are limited to 75% capacity; therefore, we encourage parents to continue to drop off and pick up students if able.”

“Keeping health and safety a priority, we must also be mindful of the academic, social, and emotional impact of school closures on our students,” said Superintendent Irma Trosclair. “While I respect the views of all stakeholders, the implementation of safety protocols has been effective and a return to daily instruction is the right decision at this time.”

Dickerson stated that COVID-19 spread in school settings remains low and attributed that success to mitigation measures LPSS has put in place: mask-wearing, frequent hand washing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, respiratory etiquette, disinfecting high-touch surface areas, and limiting large gatherings.

“We will remain vigilant in our mitigation efforts and continue to ask for assistance from our community as we know these measures will allow our students and staff to remain safely in school,” she stated. “Anyone exhibiting any symptoms of illness must remain home.”