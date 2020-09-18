Lafayette Parish property owners with flood insurance should see drop in premiums next year

Cars and a motorcycle are underwater as water floods a street, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Pensacola, Fla. Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Property owners in Lafayette Parish who have flood insurance through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program will see their premiums drop by five percent when they renew their policies next year.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government Chief Communications Officer Jamie Angelle, FEMA has upgraded the parish’s Community Rating from Class 8 to Class 7, which amounts to an additional five percent discount for policyholders.

Angelle said the change in class recognizes “LCG’s efforts to correct and take preventative measures to reduce flood damage.” He said that factors that led to the change in class include: drainage system maintenance improvement, flood insurance promotion, educating the public on flood risks, enforcing building standards and adopting higher development standards in 2017.