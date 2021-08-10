Lafayette Parish offering free bus rides for K-12 students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) All students who attend schools within Lafayette Parish will be able to ride any Lafayette City bus free of charge.

To take advantage of this benefit which starts Saturday, August 14, students will simply show their school-issued student ID card, the Lafayette Parish School System announced.

“Students are encouraged to use this safe and convenient mode of transportation whether they are traveling to and from school, extracurricular activities, or even a job. City buses are comfortable, air-conditioned, and equipped with WiFi,” LPSS said.

Children ages 13 and younger should be accompanied by an adult who can ride the city bus for $1.