Lafayette Parish murder victim’s family against setting bond for suspects charged with killing

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The family of local boxer Brandon Broussard, who was gunned down in Lafayette Parish in 2018, is speaking out against attempts by the suspects to have bond set.

“When you don’t value life, you need to be locked up,” said Barbara Broussard, Brandon’s mother. “Your life should be taken away from you.”

Broussard doesn’t want the men who are charged with killing her son to have bond set, for a chance to get out of jail, despite previous attempts that have been denied by the court.

“They don’t value life. They don’t deserve anything. They deserve to be exactly where they are,” said Broussard.

Her son was shot in the 300 block of Grossie Lane on the night of Saturday, October 13th, 2018.

Shavis Toby and Carlos Toby are the men accused of killing Broussard. They’re charged with second degree murder. Both men are being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail under no bond. They’re currently awaiting trial.

“As for forgiveness, I’m far from that. In a spiritual way, I know someday I should, but in the flesh, I’m way far from that. They don’t acknowledge what they did was wrong,” said Broussard.

The family keeps Brandon’s memory alive. Many pictures of him hang in the living room at their home. His work out area in the garage displays his boxing posters, trophies, and medals.

Broussard was a member of Backstreet Boxing in Carencro. Coaches there say he was a mentor to younger gym members. His sister Brandy says the family will keep fighting for justice.

“I loved my brother and I still love him. I will fight every day until we get justice for Brandon Broussard,” said Broussard.

According to the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Criminal Department, both men have requested bond three times, but have been denied by the judge. Their next court date is scheduled for April 26th. That’s the day before Brandon Broussard’s birthday.