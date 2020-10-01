Lafayette Parish mayors issue Halloween COVID-19 safety guidance for 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — As Halloween approaches Lafayette Parish’s mayors offered safety guidance to parents and children who plan on trick-or-treating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has deemed traditional trick-or-treating a high-risk activity. The following tips have been approved by Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque, Carencro Mayor Glenn Brasseaux, Duson Mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard and Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.
- Don’t wear gloves when handing out candy. Offer pre-wrapped goody bags or sanitize hands in between house visits.
- Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you are feeling ill.
- Only Trick-or-Treat with members of your household and within your own neighborhood, if possible.
- Halloween masks are not a substitute for real masks. Please ensure that proper face coverings are worn while out in public.
- Avoid activities in which germs can spread easily such as bobbing for apples or close-quartered haunted houses.
- Consider alternatives to Trick or Treating such as CDC’s Zombie Survival Scavenger Hunt or Drive-Thru Trick or Treating
- Recognize official Halloween times as 6-8 p.m.