Lafayette Parish mayors issue Halloween COVID-19 safety guidance for 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Police Department along with friends and family honored corporal Michael Middlebrook today. Three years ago, today, Cpl. Middlebrook was shot and killed while responding to a shooting at a convenience store.

Middlebrook served with the Lafayette Police Department for nine years and served with the U.S Army as a military policeman. He is survived by his widow Adrienne Middlebrook and two daughters."We talk about him constantly. We do things to remember him and we pray. Faith will get us through it," his wife, Adrienne Middlebrook said. After Middlebrook's death, the Michael Middlebrook Foundation was founded to honor his life and continue his mission of helping poor and less fortunate residents of the community.