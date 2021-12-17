Lafayette Parish man indicted for multiple sexual assault charges

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette Parish man was given 17 indictments by the Lafayette Parish Grand Jury in the 15th Judicial District on Dec. 15.

Rene Lee Guidry, 64, of Broussard was indicted for the following:

  • 2 counts of sexual battery of a juvenile (13) from 2008 – 2011
  • 5 counts of first-degree rape from 2014 – 2016
  • 4 counts of sexual battery of a juvenile (13) from 2014 – 2016
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (under 13) from 2014 – 2016
  • 3 counts of first-degree rape from 2014 – 2015
  • Sexual battery of a juvenile (13) from 2014 – 2015
  • Indecent behavior with a juvenile (under 13) from 2014 – 2015

