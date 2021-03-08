Lafayette Parish man arrested on drugs, gun charges after SWAT bust

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit investigation lead to the discovery of various illegal narcotics and multiple stolen firearms inside a Lafayette Parish home on Friday.

Montel Wilridge, 27, was arrested and faces the following charges:

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics

Two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III narcotics

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV narcotics

Two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

Three counts of possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance

Three counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies

Money laundering

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor

Possession of drug paraphernalia

A search warrant was executed in the 1400 block of Westgate Rd. by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Approximately 149 grams of heroin and 230 grams of marijuana were located, along with hydrocodone, amphetamine and Alprazolam tablets. 175 milliliters of codeine and five Oxycodone were also found inside the residence. In addition to the illegal narcotics, a SIG Sauer P365, Taurus Millennium .40 caliber pistol, an Anderson Manufacturing 223 rifle and more than $30,000 in U.S. currency were recovered.

A second individual, Alicia George, 29, was charged with Obstruction of Justice.