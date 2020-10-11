Lafayette Parish Hurricane Delta aftermath update

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Parish officials provided this update to several questions.

𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖:

There are 5 traffic signals that have significant damage to them. 2 traffic signals that are currently flashing will be fixed and working today. Approximately 15-20 still do not have power.

45 reports of trees blocking the roadway and crews are in the process of putting warning devices in front of the ones that are still pending.

𝗟𝗨𝗦:

Lafayette Utilities System (LUS) went from over 50,000 outages to 9,900. LUS crews will continue working until about 11:00 p.m. and will begin again at 4:00 a.m.

𝗟𝗨𝗦 𝗙𝗜𝗕𝗘𝗥:

There are roughly 1,500 customers without Internet. Crews are working to get customers back online.

𝗠𝗨𝗡𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗣𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗧𝗜𝗘𝗦:

Municipalities are still reporting a large amount of power outages as well.