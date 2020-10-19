Lafayette Parish holds steady in ACT scores for 2020, ranked 8th in state

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Lafayette Parish School System (LPSS) reports that it has maintained its ACT score average for 2020, ranking eighth among 70 districts across Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Education reports that LPSS students averaged 19.5, beating the state average of 18.7. The state’s average is also down from last year by 0.2 points.

According to Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Mark Rabalais, “The ACT test is a mutually beneficial assessment for both students and schools. It allows for students to demonstrate college readiness skills and knowledge to increase the opportunities for education beyond high school. For our schools, it provides evidence and results that allow us, as educators, to reflect on how well we prepared students to continue learning or future pursuits. Ultimately, these results drive improvement for previous, past, and future cohorts of students.”

LPSS officials said they have made ACT test preparation a focus in recent years, providing students with support and resources to help them succeed. ACT scores are factors in college admission, financial aid, and scholarship determinations, so it is important that students do well on the standardized test.