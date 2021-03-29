Lafayette Parish extending school day for all elementary, middle school students

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Beginning Tuesday, April 6, the Lafayette Parish School System has announced that it will extend the school day by five minutes for all elementary and middle schools.

LPSS says the change is necessary to follow state guidelines which require that students receive 63,720 instructional minutes per academic year.

The additional five minutes will be added to the end of the school day and as a result, dismissal and

afternoon bus routes will be pushed back five minutes, LPSS said.

The extension does not apply to David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy or any of the high schools, as they have additional instructional minutes built into their schedule.

Additionally, Early College Academy families will be notified internally with their revised schedule, LPSS said.