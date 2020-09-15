Lafayette Parish ‘Debris Drop’ scheduled for Oct. 24

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish residents can get rid of trash that normally doesn’t get picked up by waste services on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. until noon during the “Debris Drop.”

“LCG and Republic Services want to help citizens properly dispose of some items that may not always get picked up curbside, or that can’t fit into a cart.” LCG Environmental Quality Manager Bess Foret said.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and Republic Services are sponsoring the annual event, offering two drop-off locations:

Brown Park at 1234 E. Pont Des Mouton Rd., Lafayette

Neyland Park 1919 Eraste Landry Rd., Lafayette (behind the Robicheaux Recreation Center)

Accepted Waste

Old tires, wood and metal, furniture, appliances, carpet and padding, and other construction debris. There is a limit of five tires per person.

Smaller waste, such as old clothes, shoes and other items should be placed in a bag or box.

Larger items such as old bicycles, barbeque pits, and steel mounting poles for basketball backboards will also be accepted.

Residents should be prepared to help unload items for disposal and/or recycling. Only items from households within LCG’s jurisdiction will be accepted. Driver’s licenses will be checked. Waste from businesses will not be accepted.

Items not accepted include:

Automotive batteries

Chemicals

Compressed gas cylinders

Power equipment with a gasoline engine

Residents will be given proper disposal instructions for these items.

A complete list of items to be accepted can be viewed online at www.lafayettela.gov or residents may call 291-8529.