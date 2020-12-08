Lafayette Parish and city of Lafayette set retail sales records in October

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- Lafayette Parish’s economy continued to see signs of recovery in October, with both the parish and the city of Lafayette setting new records for sales in the month, data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority shows.

The parish recorded $568.8 million in retail sales in October, the most the parish has ever had for October. The parish set similar records in September and July, helping the parish pull closer to 2019’s sales figures, The Advertiser reported.

“Not only does shopping in local stores keep sales tax revenue in our community to support schools, infrastructure and safety, it also strengthens pride in our community and our business base,” said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “LEDA’s forecasting model shows a strong end to the year with $1 billion in sales expected in November and December, which would put us at the third-highest total on record.”

Through October, the parish’s year-to-date sales are only 0.12% below the mark at the same point last year. The parish’s sales have vastly improved since April — when COVID-19 restrictions were at their peak. After April, sales were down nearly 4.5% from 2019.

Read The Advertiser’s full story here.