Lafayette officer fired, facing charges after incident near jail on New Year’s Eve

LAFAYETTE, La. (Daily Advertiser) — A Lafayette police officer has been fired and is facing charges after an incident involving an arrested suspect near the parish jail.

Alex Ritter, 29, was arrested Wednesday and charged with malfeasance in office and simple battery, according to court records.

“On Jan. 1, 2021, Chief Thomas Glover was made aware of an incident involving officer Alex Ritter following the arrest of a suspect,” said department spokesperson Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas. “An internal affairs investigation was conducted immediately and as a result of the investigation, Officer Alex Ritter was terminated effective today (Wednesday).”

Ritter was hired Jan. 26, 2020.

Charges were filed against Ritter on Monday by the 15th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. His indictment sites the incident as having happened on or about Dec. 31, 2020, and lists Edmond Thornton as a victim in the simple battery charge. Lafayette Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. John Mowell said the incident happened near the jail.

Ritter’s attorney, Allyson Prejean, declined to comment. Few details are being released about the Dec. 31 incident involving Ritter and the suspect he arrested.

For more on this story, visit our media partners at The Daily Advertiser.