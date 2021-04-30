Lafayette native Sen. Boudreaux elected as chair of State Senate Democratic Caucus

BATON ROUGE, La (KLFY) — The Louisiana Senate Democratic Caucus has elected Senator Gerald Boudreaux of Lafayette as its new chair, according to a press release from the office of Sen. Boudreaux.

Sen. Boudreaux is replacing New Orleans Senator Troy Carter, who was recently elected to the U.S. House of Representatives representing Louisiana District 2.

Sen. Carter said that Sen. Boudreaux was chosen to lead the caucus because of his lifelong career in public service and his dedication to the betterment of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled at this appointment by my colleagues in the Caucus

and am looking forward to serving in this new role,” said Sen. Boudreaux. “I will strive to

ensure our members have the tools they need to succeed in pushing our priorities forward

while working towards consensus across party lines for the betterment of our state and our communities.”

As a native of Lafayette, Sen. Boudreaux graduated from North Side High School and earned his Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. He served as the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Lafayette for 42 years, a seat held under six different mayors.

Sen. Boudreaux currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Miles Perret Cancer Services Center, the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, and the Martin Luther King, Jr., Holiday Committee.

At the Legislature, Senator Boudreaux serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Military and Veterans’ Affairs, Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs, and is a member of the Senate Executive Committee, the Senate Committee on Finance, the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare, and the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.