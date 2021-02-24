Lafayette mayor-president permits indoor service to resume in bars

Lafayette Parish falls below 5% COVID-19 positivity rate for two consecutive weeks, according to LCG

LAFAYETTE, La. – According to a statement from his administration, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory notified Governor John Bel Edwards in a letter Wednesday afternoon that Lafayette Parish is opting-in pursuant to Proclamation Number 17 JBE 2021.

This permits bars in the parish to open for on-premises, indoor consumption at the full extent authorized by Gov. Edwards’ current proclamation.

Bars allowed to open under the order must adhere to the following restrictions:

Bars may reopen and offer tableside service only. Standing and bar service will be prohibited.

Indoor capacity shall be limited to a 25% occupancy rate or 50 people, whichever is less.

Outdoor capacity shall be limited to 50 people and only for tableside service.

Tables shall be spaced in accordance with the State Fire Marshal’s social distancing guidelines.

Service and sales of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption shall only occur between the hours of 8 A.M. and 11 P.M.

No person under the age of twenty-one (21) shall be allowed on the premises.

For more information and the full guidelines, please visit opensafely.la.gov.