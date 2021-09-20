Lafayette Mayor-President overrides line-item veto restoring funds to North Lafayette redevelopment

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory will over turn the councils vote to strip money from his budget.

Guillory allocated about $250k to help the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority (NLRA) work to improve north Lafayette.

Earlier NLRA chairwoman, Shytishia Flugence stated that she was disappointed the council voted to remove the funding.

“There is not a person who is an appointing authority that would say they would not appoint someone to this board, if it has money and fully operational,” Flugence said.

Flugence admits the board has had some challenges such as never being funded.

She says the $250,000 will help with operational and infrastructure costs.

“This is the very first opportunity and real opportunity for this particular entity to get funding and finally get going to do something to make things happen in accordance with the mission that was mandated at the state level,” Flugence added.

Flugence explains the money was pulled from the mayor-presidents budget by the council during a budget hearing.

Flugence was disappointed to say the least.

“I was completely surprised and utterly disappointed. I’m hoping at this the point the mayor will issue a line item veto,” Flugence stated.

On her Facebook page Flugence expressed her disappointment in the council’s vote to remove the funds.

“The board is not operational, because it lacks funding, period and no other reason. On the other hand it can become fully operational should the mayor issue a veto and it’s upheld at tomorrow (Tuesday) night’s meeting,” Flugence said.