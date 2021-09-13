Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory declares State of Emergency ahead of TS Nicholas

Lafayette, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor, President Josh Guillory late Monday declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish, ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas.

Lafayette’s top government leader said that the decision was made after consulting with leaders throughout the parish.

He asked that residents prepare for the possibility of prolonged flooding, isolated tornado’s, gusty winds, and sporadic power outages.

Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings a Heavy Rain Threat to Acadiana Tuesday

Guillory said residents should take steps to protect life and property and avoid driving or walking through floodwaters.

“It is against the law in Lafayette Parish to drive any vehicle through standing water in a manner that causes any wake or wave which introduces water or pushes additional water into any building or residence, unless the vehicle is an emergency vehicle,” Guillory said.

Find information on sandbag locations by clicking here

Schools throughout Acadiana will be closed Tuesday in anticipation of the tropical weather.