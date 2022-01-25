LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Mayor President Josh Guillory on Tuesday announced that he has appointed retired US Army Colonel and combat veteran, Michael Hicks as his chief of staff.

In his new role, Hicks will serve as a gatekeeper and adviser to the mayor.

According to Guillory, he will oversee and coordinate unprecedented infrastructure investments underway in Lafayette Parish.

“My commitment is identifying efficiencies and ensuring projects are completed on time and under budget, ultimately saving taxpayer dollars,” Hicks said.

With more than 30 years of military service, Hicks’ role at LCG is troubleshooting and providing support to departments to ensure legal and regulatory compliance for the completion of critical projects that will enhance the overall quality of life in Lafayette Parish.

“I’ve worked diligently on numerous, simultaneous projects and missions that required great attention to detail and resource management, which will translate well in this new role. I consider it a great honor to be appointed by the Mayor-President. I have proudly served my country, and now it’s an honor to serve the citizens of Lafayette,” Hicks said.