Lafayette Marshal-Elect Reggie Thomas selects transition team

Lafayette Deputy Police Chief Reggie Thomas is retiring from the department and will run for city marshal. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s new marshal-elect has selected his transition team ahead of officially taking office before the end of the year.

The transition team consists of:

State Sen. Gerald Boudreaux

Retired Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mike Neustrom

Dr. Holly Howat, founder and executive director of Beacon Community Connections

Retired Lafayette Chief Deputy Marshal Phil Conrad

“My team is highly qualified and experienced in every area,” said Thomas in a press release. “They represent sectors and communities across the city. I am confident that their advice will be invaluable to my administration. This office will be professional and will make the community proud.”

Thomas said he plans to begin working toward the accreditation of the marshal’s office, improving community relations, improving marshal training and improving resource management.

Thomas will be inaugurated on Jan. 8 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center.