Lafayette man wanted in Nov. 21 Bayou Vista shooting still at large

BAYOU VISTA, La. (KLFY) — The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office is still searching for a suspect wanted on attempted first-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Bayou Vista that happened a week ago.

Derrick Lee John Williams, 20, of Lafayette, is wanted on the charge of attempted first-degree murder.

On Nov. 21 at 12:29 a.m., deputies with the SMPSO responded to a call of a subject wounded on Saturn Road in Bayou Vista. When they arrived they found a woman wounded by gunshot.

Williams had allegedly taken a 1-year-old from the residence and fled the scene. A level II Endangered Missing Child Alert was issued on behalf of the SMPSO by the Louisiana State Police.

The toddler was eventually found safe. SMPSO detectives got a warrant for Williams’s arrest and are still searching for him.

Detectives are asking that the public submit any information on the whereabouts of Derrick Lee John Williams, Jr. to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling 337-828-1960. Tips can also be submitted anonymously on the website at www.stmaryso.com.