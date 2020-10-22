Lafayette man sentenced to more than four years in prison for gun charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was sentenced in federal court today for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jeremy Rubin, 32, of Lafayette, was sentenced by Judge Robert R. Summerhays to 52 months — or four years and four months — in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook. Rubin pleaded guilty on July 24.

According to Van Hook, the charge stems from a domestic disturbance call that Lafayette Police responded to on Aug. 19, 2018. The caller advised that Rubin had threatened her, directed her into a bedroom, placed a handgun to her head and threatened her life. When questioned, Rubin denied having a firearm and denied consent to search his vehicle. A search warrant was obtained and officers found the firearm and ammunition in a case bearing Rubin’s name in the vehicle. The firearm had previously been reported stolen. Rubin has a 2008 felony conviction for first-degree robbery.