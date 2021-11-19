Lafayette man named 2021 paramedic of the year

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — In recognition of the work, they do every day Acadian Ambulance Service held their ambulance paramedics and EMTs of the year along with their fifty-year anniversary on Thursday.

Thomas Sumrall of Lafayette was named paramedic of the year for 2021. Sumrall a native of New Iberia has been employed with Acadian Ambulance for six years. He serves as a critical care paramedic and received his EMT certification in 2014, his paramedic certification in 20216, and in 2017 critical care transport certification. Sumrall has served in the Air Force Reserve as a medic since 2018 and has completed a tour along with receiving a number of awards.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in person on September 1 due to the August spike in COVID-19 cases and the landfall of Hurricane Ida.

The event was held online and Governor Edwards gave the keynote address.

In celebration of the fifty-year anniversary clips from previous years were featured. They included former President George HW Bush and George W. Bush, NFL star Peyton Manning, journalist Bob Arnot, and former US Navy Seal Rob O’Neill.