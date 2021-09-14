Lafayette man killed in head-on crash on Kaliste Saloom Rd.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man is dead after a head-on crash Monday evening in the 3600 block of Kaliste Saloom Rd, according to Lafayette Police.

Jared Robinson, 41, of Lafayette, was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, according to Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas.

At around 6:45 p.m., Robinson was traveling northbound on Kaliste Saloom in a Toyota Avalon. For unknown reasons, Dugas said Robinson crossed the center line and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head-on. A toxicology report on Robinson is pending. Alcohol is not thought to be a factor for the driver of the Chevrolet truck.

The accident remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.

