Lafayette man indicted on first-degree rape charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was indicted by a grand jury earlier today on a charge of first-degree rape on a victim under the age of 13.

Marcus James Babineaux, 37, of Lafayette, allegedly raped his victim on or around Sept. 7 of this year, according to the true bill. He was arrested on Sept. 17.

In additional news, the grand jury declined to indict two other men, returning not true bills on: