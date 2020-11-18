Lafayette man indicted on first-degree rape charge

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was indicted by a grand jury earlier today on a charge of first-degree rape on a victim under the age of 13.
Marcus James Babineaux, 37, of Lafayette, allegedly raped his victim on or around Sept. 7 of this year, according to the true bill. He was arrested on Sept. 17.
In additional news, the grand jury declined to indict two other men, returning not true bills on:
- Johnny Aquandre, 24, of New Iberia, on a charge of the second-degree murder of Jimmy Lee Fuselier on July 5.
- Christopher Wayne Burney, 38, of Lafayette, on a charge of armed robbery with a rifle on June 4.