Lafayette man indicted on first-degree murder by grand jury

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man has been indicted by a Louisiana Grand Jury on a charge of first-degree murder, according to a news release from the Assistant District Attorney 15 Judicial District of Louisiana.  

Kendall Ray Leopaul, 20, of the 600 block of Brothers Road in Lafayette has been indicted on first-degree murder in the death of Vontre DePaul Broussard. He was also indicted for attempted first-degree of Barbara Jardell.

According to the release, on July 24, 2021, Leopaul used a vehicle to assault and fire gunshots into a group of individuals at a Walgreens Pharmacy. He was also indicted on two charges of damage to property.   

