Lafayette man identified as suspect in theft of car with baby inside

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Parish Sheriff deputies have identified the man who allegedly stole a car with a baby inside on Tuesday.

Eric Lee LaSalle, 43, of Lafayette, is behind bars in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of simple kidnapping and unauthorized use of a moveable on an $80,000 bond.

LaSalle allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday in the 2000 block of the Evangeline Thruway with an 8-month-old infant still in the car. He led multiple agencies on a chase up Interstate 49 until he was a mile from leaving St. Landry Parish. The car overheated and stalled out and then veered off the road to avoid a collision, according to law enforcement.

LaSalle also faces unrelated charges of felony theft, failure to obey traffic control and failure to secure a driver’s license on a July 25 arrest.

