Lafayette man facing 6 counts of attempted first-degree murder charges relating to Oct. 2020 drive-by

Lafayette Parish

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old Lafayette man was arrested on active warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting that happened on October 31, 2020.

Braylon Jones, 20, faces six charges of attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in a drive-by shooting assault, according to records provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to LPSO’s initial report, Jones fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle and chased the victim for several miles.

Jones was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and faces a bond of $600,000 total — $100,000 per count of attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar