Lafayette man facing 6 counts of attempted first-degree murder charges relating to Oct. 2020 drive-by

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A 20-year-old Lafayette man was arrested on active warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting that happened on October 31, 2020.

Braylon Jones, 20, faces six charges of attempted first-degree murder for his involvement in a drive-by shooting assault, according to records provided by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to LPSO’s initial report, Jones fired several rounds at the victim’s vehicle and chased the victim for several miles.

Jones was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and faces a bond of $600,000 total — $100,000 per count of attempted first-degree murder.