Lafayette man convicted of first degree murder in death of ex-girlfriend whose body was found under bed

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found inside her Conrad Street home, five years ago.

Jurors heard two days of testimony and then took two hours to deliberate a verdict to convict Johnathan Aubrey with the death of Sheree Patin Williams.

An autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office in 2016 revealed that Williams was strangled to death, police said.

Her body was found under a bed.

Aubery, who has been in jail since his arrest back in 2016, is scheduled for sentencing in the coming days.