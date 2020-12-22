Lafayette man arrested for internet crimes against children





BATON ROUGE, La – The state Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a Lafayette man for possession of child pornography.

Matthew Faulk, 33, was arrested and charged with one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession). The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Faulk was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and then transported to the East Feliciana Parish Jail.