LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A Lafayette man was arrested for attempted armed robbery of a business in the 2000 block of Northwest Evangeline Thruway Sunday evening, according to Lafayette Police.

Tray Alexander, 24, of Lafayette, faces charges of attempted armed robbery, flight from an officer, and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

At 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) responded to an armed robbery in progress. According to the store clerk, a male suspect, identified as Alexander, entered the business, approached the clerk, and brandished a handgun, demanding money from the register.

The cashier fled and hid within the store while Alexander tried to open the register. After a failed attempt, Alexander fled the store on foot, and he was apprehended a short time later by LPD officers.

Alexander was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.