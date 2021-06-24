Lafayette Library director explains Pride displays at three branches

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) — Pride Month book displays have gone up in multiple locations within the Lafayette Public Library system. We spoke with the Lafayette Library System Director, who said the meaning behind the displays is simply to showcase different selections from each library’s selection.

The Pride Month book displays in the Lafayette Public Library System are located at the Carencro, South Regional, and the Main library branches.

Lafayette Library System Director Danny Gillane says the displays are selected by staff at the individual locations.

“A staff member in Carencro, a staff member at the Main Library, and a staff member at South Regional independently of each other put these displays up. We have displays all over the library. Book displays are just things from our collection,” Gillane stated.

Gillane explained that every month, library staff goes through each calendar month to see if there’s an event, holiday, or moment in time that can be spotlighted; such as animals, poetry, or art.

“We have 3 pride displays. We probably have 30-35 displays among our nine libraries right now of books. It wasn’t a consorted effort to make everything about Women’s History Month or anything like that during those months. They’re trying to show people various portions of our collection to drive up interest,” Gillane said.

The manager of a Library branch recently informed the library board that she has not had any requests for the displays to be taken down.

Gillane says the board has not made such a request either.

“They have not asked me, Cara who spoke at the board meeting was not asked to remove anything and no one has asked me in my time when I was interim director either,” Gillane explained.

Again, the library director wants people to understand the displays are not to encourage multiple viewpoints but to make people aware of the various topics that can be found within a library.

“The displays are a way of showing people what’s in our collection,” Gillane restated.