Lafayette library board OKs Sunday closures

(The Daily Advertiser) The Lafayette Public Library Board of Control is moving ahead with plans to close all locations on Sundays in a bid to save funds to pay for a new library location east of Evangeline Thruway.

Library system Director Danny Gillane floated the idea at a meeting of the library’s Northeast Regional Branch Exploratory Committee. The group is developing a plan to build a location east of the parish’s major thoroughfare, where a third of the parish’s Black residents live, to serve citizens who don’t have a library facility.

The idea was approved unanimously by the Library Board of Control at its first meeting of 2022.

The change will affect all library locations and will take at least a couple of months to implement, library staff said.

It also will close the Clifton Chenier Center on Willow Street on Saturdays.

