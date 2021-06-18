Lafayette law enforcement agencies to hold community relations meeting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s law enforcement community will hold a community relations meeting Monday, June 21 at the MLK Center on Cora St.

Lafayette Police Sr. Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said officers with her department, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and the City Marshal’s Office will be in attendance to discuss curfew for youth. Vendors will also be on hand to provide information to children and their parents about summer activities available in the city.

“We invite members of the community and local organizations to come out and join us in the discussion,” stated Dugas in a press release. “A hot meal will be served and free COVID vaccinations will be available.”