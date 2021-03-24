Lafayette kid reporter interviews former First Lady Michelle Obama about new Netflix show

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Twelve-year-old Lafayette native Zhoriel Tapos is a Scholastic Kid reporter.

Recently she had the chance to speak with former first lady Michelle Obama about her new Netflix cooking show for children called “Waffles and Mochi.”

“I was anxious but the only word i could describe the actual moment that we got to speak together would have to be exciting.” said Tapos.

Tapos was one of six kids handpicked by Mrs. Obama to participate in the virtual interview.

Tapos joined the Scholastic Kids Press program two years ago and has interviewed several well-known people.

She says she can now add former First Lady Michelle Obama to that list.

“Nobody gets the chance to speak to Michelle Obama everyday. She’s a very inspirational woman.”

Although she’s only 12 -years old, Tapos says you’re never too young or too old to follow your dreams, as long as you’re helping others along the way.

“I do think a lot about being a journalist because I love writing. I’m also thinking about being a doctor. Maybe a pediatrician or a veterinarian because I love helping people and all of those things tie into things I love. I’m still choosing on it as a child.”

Tapos says there are a few more people she would like to interview including president Joe Biden.

She says she’s unsure when it will happen but she will be ready.