Lafayette Hurricane damage assessment information

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Consolidated Government encourages Lafayette Parish residents whose home or business has experienced storm damage, including wind, and/or flooding as a result of Hurricane Delta, to fill out a Damage Assessment Form.

This information not only documents the impact of the storm on individuals, families and businesses, it also assists the parish in qualifying for future federal funding.

The form may be filled out online at lafayetteohsep.org or over the phone at 337-291-5075.